CCHQ Exodus Continues

The CCHQ walkout continues, as Guido can reveal yet more departures. Congratulations to Charlotte Ivers, one of the brightest talents at the Conservative Research Department who has been poached by Number 10. She is very popular among colleagues and will be missed. Jess Prestidge has been snapped up by the Bright Blue think tank, she will be a big loss to the CCHQ briefing team. Thomas Dee is also off, leaving the Media Monitoring Unit severely depleted following the departure of its boss Gareth Milner. Meanwhile, Will Holloway is leaving CRD to become a SpAd for Greg Clark at BEIS. CCHQ is really haemorrhaging staff at the moment. The atmopshere is toxic and others are looking to leave. It does have a rats leaving a sinking ship feel…

“All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.”

