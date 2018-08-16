Steve Bannon “Trump @ War” Movie Trailer

Trump’s former right hand man has produced a pro-Trump documentary to try to rile up Trump’s base in the lead up to the mid term elections. Bannon said that “If you’re a deplorable, you’ll literally standing on your chair with your pitchfork saying: ‘I’ve got to get people out to vote.'”

The film will be released as the culmination of a day long “Deplorables Conference” in New York on 9th September, the two year anniversary of Hillary Clinton’s famous ‘basket of deplorables’ remark, and less than two months before voters go to the polls. Former UKIP man Raheem Kassam now a movie star in the States, apparently…

Quote of the Day

Rowan Atkinson tells The Times

“All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.”

