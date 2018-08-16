Owen Jones v The New European

It seems to Guido that everyone on Twitter could do with being a bit nicer to each other. Take this almighty brouhaha between Owen Jones and Matt Kelly, editor of the Remoaner newspaper The New European. The paper’s front page depicted OJ in tears, imagery Owen denounced as homophobic:

He accused his Remainer critics of Trumpian rhetoric:

The New European responded by doubling down and issuing this statement insisting Owen “often acts like a tantrum throwing cry baby”.

Before editor Kelly called top Corbynista Aaron Bastani a “pr*ck” and accused the New Statesman’s Stephen Bush of “bullsh*t”, and locked his account. Time for this lot to take a couple of weeks off and come back in September relaxed and refreshed…

Tags:
People:
August 16, 2018 at 9:03 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…

“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”

