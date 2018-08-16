Owen Jones v The New European

It seems to Guido that everyone on Twitter could do with being a bit nicer to each other. Take this almighty brouhaha between Owen Jones and Matt Kelly, editor of the Remoaner newspaper The New European. The paper’s front page depicted OJ in tears, imagery Owen denounced as homophobic:

But of course the only one crying on this cover is the gay guy, in no way is the overly emotional / hysterical gay man one of the oldest homophobic tropes in the book https://t.co/amxKQ9fD45 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 15, 2018

He accused his Remainer critics of Trumpian rhetoric:

Finally, I genuinely don’t give a toss how @TheNewEuropean portray me, fill their boots, about 85 people read that magazine anyway, but it’s important not to let this sort of Trumpian stuff get normalised. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 15, 2018

The New European responded by doubling down and issuing this statement insisting Owen “often acts like a tantrum throwing cry baby”.

In response to those on Twitter claiming our cover is homophobic: pic.twitter.com/URm8MmQIyR — The New European (@TheNewEuropean) August 15, 2018

Before editor Kelly called top Corbynista Aaron Bastani a “pr*ck” and accused the New Statesman’s Stephen Bush of “bullsh*t”, and locked his account. Time for this lot to take a couple of weeks off and come back in September relaxed and refreshed…