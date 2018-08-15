Tory MPs Launch Formal Lord Sheikh Complaint

Tory MPs Rob Halfon and Zac Goldsmith have written to the Conservative Party Board to issue a Code of Conduct complaint against Lord Sheikh. They say:

Our Party Chairman, The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP, has noted the disgraceful nature of this conference in his powerful article in the Daily Mail where he rightly condemns the attendance of the Leader of the Opposition at the same conference… We cannot, as a Party, rightly and robustly criticise the Leader of the Opposition for his attendance at this conference while allowing the attendance of a Conservative Peer at the same event to pass without comment or complaint. To do so would be to indulge in hypocrisy and double standards. In our opinion, Lord Sheikh’s attendance at this conference was hugely disappointing and raises significant questions that need to be answered. These include whether Lord Sheikh is in contravention of the Code.

Andrew Percy has filed a separate complaint about Lord Sheikh and called for the whip to be suspended. Still silence from the Tories on whether they are going to launch an investigation. Odd, they’ve been so vocal recently…

