Neville Southall’s Adult Baby/Diaper Love Moment

Woke Corbynista and ex-Everton goalie Neville Southall saved us on this quiet recess Wednesday by announcing that he was going to allow his Twitter account to be taken over by an advocate of adults defecating in nappies, a fetish and apparent therapy known as ‘adult baby diaper love’ (AB/DL).

Grace Rogers’ own Twitter bio describes herself as a promoter of “Non-fetish therapeutic # ABDL care”, before linking to a user account on ‘FetLife’, “the Social Network for the BDSM, Fetish & Kinky Community”.

After some bemused responses, Southall ended the takeover.

Neville present but not involved in the AB/DL scene…