Lord Sheikh Speaks: My Best Friend at School Was Jewish

Lord Sheikh has issued a statement after CCHQ received at least four complaints into his attendance at the 2014 Tunis conference and his long history of links to various extremists. Sheikh’s defence appears to be – Guido kids you not – that he was “very tired” and that his best friend at school was Jewish.

I was invited by the President of Tunisia to visit Tunis on 29 September – 2 October 2014. My trip was declared under the Parliamentary rules. I did state that the Government of Tunisia did pay for my flights and accommodation.

The meeting was held in the context of the Arab Spring which affected the whole of the Middle East and North Africa. I arrived in the early hours and attended the conference which started at about 9:30 am. I only attended the morning session as I left the conference to rest as I was very tired.

At the conference, I saw Jeremy Corbyn. I was not aware and did not know that Jeremy Corbyn was going to be there. I did not meet with any members of Hamas. I did not know anything about the wreath laying ceremony. I was not told about this and did not attend the ceremony…

I have a very good connection with the Jewish Peers and in fact I worked with Lord Palmer when the practice of Shechita and Halal meat was raised. We saw the relevant minister together and I spoke on this subject in the House of Lords. I have also looked at issues with the Jewish community relating to post-mortems and circumcision.

At school, my best friend was a Jewish boy and I have connections with Jewish families.