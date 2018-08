The Met say a man has been arrested after a car crashed into the barriers at Parliament this morning. Armed police quickly swooped on the driver.

Parliament on lockdown. Developing…

Met: “At 0737 hours today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.”

UPDATE: Picture of arrested suspect