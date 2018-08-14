Corbyn Reported to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards

Jeremy Corbyn has been reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, over his non-declared visit to Tunis, attendance at the wreath laying ceremony for the masterminds of the Munich Massacre, and inability to be open and honest about his attendance.

Andrew Bridgen MP has written the commissioner, setting out how Corbyn has potentially breached three key elements of the Code of Conduct.

  • Paragraph 13, in failing to “fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.”
  • Paragraph 16, in causing “significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons.”
  • The General Principle of Openness, in failing to “be as open as possible about all decisions and actions that [he took]”, restricting information “only when the wider public interest clearly demands.”

Read the devastating letter here:

August 14, 2018 at 7:28 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Rowan Atkinson tells The Times

“All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka
Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists
Rowan Atkinson on Boris Rowan Atkinson on Boris
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?