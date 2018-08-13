READ: Complaint to CCHQ About Brandon Lewis in Full

Click to enlarge

Guido has been leaked the formal complaint received by CCHQ accusing Brandon Lewis of breaching the Nolan principles on selflessness, integrity, openness and honesty over his pairing scandal. The complainant, a Tory party member, accuses Lewis of “deceiving new mother Jo Swinson”. Will Brandon be facing a disciplinary panel? If not, it’s one rule for some…

The key question is who decides if he faces a panel? Is it a CCHQ employee? Who is going to refer their own boss? The whole process is a farce…

Tags:
People:
August 13, 2018 at 3:42 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Rowan Atkinson tells The Times

“All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka
Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists
Rowan Atkinson on Boris Rowan Atkinson on Boris
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?