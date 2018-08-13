READ: Complaint to CCHQ About Brandon Lewis in Full

Guido has been leaked the formal complaint received by CCHQ accusing Brandon Lewis of breaching the Nolan principles on selflessness, integrity, openness and honesty over his pairing scandal. The complainant, a Tory party member, accuses Lewis of “deceiving new mother Jo Swinson”. Will Brandon be facing a disciplinary panel? If not, it’s one rule for some…

The key question is who decides if he faces a panel? Is it a CCHQ employee? Who is going to refer their own boss? The whole process is a farce…