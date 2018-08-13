Labour MP in the Dock at the Old Bailey Today

Labour MP Fiona Onasanya is appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey at 2pm today, today facing charges of two counts of perverting the course of justice. She was elected as MP for Peterborough in 2017 with a majority of just 607.

In a Chris Hunesque affair, Fiona and her brother Festus are alleged to have tried to blame someone else for driving in two counts of speeding last July and August. The Sun has reported that Onasanya kept her arrest and charge secret while she was serving as a Labour whip.

Stay tuned…

UPDATE: Fiona and Festus have both pleaded not guilty. The trial is set for set for 12th November.