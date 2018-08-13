Labour MP in the Dock at the Old Bailey Today

Labour MP Fiona Onasanya is appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey at 2pm today, today facing charges of two counts of perverting the course of justice. She was elected as MP for Peterborough in 2017 with a majority of just 607.

In a Chris Hunesque affair, Fiona and her brother Festus are alleged to have tried to blame someone else for driving in two counts of speeding last July and August. The Sun has reported that Onasanya kept her arrest and charge secret while she was serving as a Labour whip.

Stay tuned…

UPDATE: Fiona and Festus have both pleaded not guilty. The trial is set for set for 12th November.

People:
August 13, 2018 at 1:32 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Rowan Atkinson tells The Times

“All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka
Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists
Rowan Atkinson on Boris Rowan Atkinson on Boris
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?