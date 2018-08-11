Saturday 7-Up

This week 253,946 visitors visited 898,151 times viewing 1,432,224 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Owen Jones Organises 750,000 Strong Pile-On Against Wrong Rob Burley
- Thornberry: I Wouldn’t Let a Woman in a Burka Look After My Child
- Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists
- Tories Turn on “May’s Thug” Brandon Over Boris Stitch Up
- “All You Needed Was a Shower”: Corbynistas Send Sick Racist Abuse on #ResignWatson
- Raab, Gove, Fox, Leadsom Try to Sell Chequers to Tory Members
- Extremist-Linked Assad Fan Lord Sheikh and His Zionist-Bashing Group
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…