Media Alarmists Proved Wrong on Heatwave Deaths

Alarmist newspaper headlines told us to prepare for heatwave armageddon. The Express and the Mirror told us that the summer heatwave had turned “killer” with “nearly 1,000 more Brits” dying due to the warm weather.

In reality, the ONS has confirmed that “fewer deaths were registered [this summer] than during the same weeks of the last two years”. This is particularly impressive given the UK’s ageing and growing population.

Despite the impression given by media alarmism, tens of thousands more deaths are registered during the cold weather of the winter than the hot weather of the summer.

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

