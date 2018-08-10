Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists

A small group of Jewish activists have installed a sign on Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington home this morning, in their words to “highlight the threat that he poses to the British Jewish community.”
Ouch…
Rowan Atkinson tells The Times
“All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.”