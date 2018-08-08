Thornberry: I Wouldn’t Let a Woman in a Burka Look After My Child

This was Emily Thornberry speaking on Question Time in 2013:

“I wouldn’t want my four year old looked after by somebody wearing a burka. I wouldn’t want my elderly mum looked after by somebody wearing a burka. They need to be able to show their face. I wouldn’t mind if they worked in records in the hospital.”

She says she wouldn’t want a woman wearing a burka to look after her child but they can work in backroom offices. Surely this is far, far worse than Boris’ comments? Where is the outrage, Corbynistas?

Andrew Bridgen talks burka-gate on Sky News:

“Would you interview me now if I was wearing a crash helmet with the visor down?”

