Remainer Quits Job to Draw “Stop Brexit” Across Europe

From Adonis to AC Grayling, Brexit Derangement Syndrome has gripped many since the referendum result last year. But one man has decided to take it a whole lot further… 30,000 kilometres further in fact. Former consultant Andy Pardy has quit his job, bought a ten-year old van, and set out on a 3-month journey to try to draw the words “Stop Brexit” across Europe with a GPS tracker. Yes, really…

“A lot of people obviously thought it was barmy, and it is crazy when you think about it,” Pardy told the New European. Many Guido readers may well be inclined to agree. Pardy set out last month from Loch Lomond and has currently completed the S, T and the O. His route isn’t the only thing that’s a little loopy…

He’s due to finish in Spain in October, just around the time of the crunch European Council Summit when the UK and EU are supposed to be putting the finishing touches on the Withdrawal Agreement. Which one will the wheels come off first?

Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings says a second referendum would smash the party system…

“… the logical corollary will be to morph into a new party and fight the next election ‘to implement the promises we made in the referendum because the MPs have proved they can’t be trusted’. “

