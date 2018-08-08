Pink Slip: Tories Photoshop Brandon as “Voice of Women”

Three weeks ago Brandon Lewis broke his pregnancy pair with new mum Jo Swinson. Today the Tories have photoshopped him pink and dubbed him “the voice of women in politics”. Well done, geniuses. Surprised they didn’t put him in a pink burka…

August 8, 2018 at 3:15 pm



Quote of the Day

Andrew Bridgen talks burka-gate on Sky News:

“Would you interview me now if I was wearing a crash helmet with the visor down?”

