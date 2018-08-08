Ken Clarke: Burka is a “Peculiar Costume”, “A Kind of Bag”

This was Ken Clarke speaking about the burka on the BBC in 2013. He criticised it as a “peculiar costume” and a “kind of bag“, said it should not be worn while giving evidence in court, but opposed a ban in public.

“I do think it’s a most peculiar costume for people to adopt in the 21st century, but that’s not to me for decide, when they’re not engaged in some serious issue such as giving evidence. That’s the bit that I think it’s almost impossible to have a proper trial if one of the persons is in a kind of bag.”

Clarke’s language did not cause any reaction from Tory MPs at the time. Do Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen think their Remainer hero should apologise calling the burka a “bag”? Why didn’t the then Home Secretary Theresa May say Clarke should apologise? Almost as if the whole Boris row is about Brexit and the Tory leadership…

UPDATE: A few weeks back Clarke slapped down Sayeeda Warsi and said she was being “sensitive” about Tory Islamophobia. Where was the Remainer outrage then?