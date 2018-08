UKIP has suspended three members, NEC member Elizabeth Jones, Luke Nash-Jones and Martin Costello, accusing them of being involved in the far-right rampage through a socialist bookstore in London on Saturday. Nash-Jones, the whiny, short, ginger beardy one, can be seen in the video of the incident above. The genius filming repeatedly shouts “Luke” at him, somewhat giving the game away. This lot have about one brain cell between them.