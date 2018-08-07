READ: Ian Austin’s Lawyers Accuse Labour of ‘Disgraceful’ Attempt to ‘Silence’ Him

Almost three weeks after being placed under investigation by the Labour Party for rowing with Ian Lavery about anti-Semitism, Ian Austin has still not been given any further details of the allegations against him. Last week Austin’s lawyers wrote to Labour General Secretary Jennie Formby:

“This process has been a farce and a disgrace. It has plainly been designed to silence our client for his legitimate, honestly-held criticisms of Mr Corbyn’s failure to address the scourge of antisemitism in the Labour Party.”

His lawyers add that “the Labour Party has failed to observe the most rudimentary principles of natural justice, due process and transparency” and accuse the party of “prejudging the complaints”. Austin is yet to receive a response from Formby. After the climbdown over Margaret Hodge last night, looks like another one could be on the way…