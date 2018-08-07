PICTURE SPECIAL: Inside Luxury Country Estate Where Blairities Plot Against Corbyn and Brexit

Guido takes you inside Fair Oak Farm in Sussex, where Blairite Labour MPs have been secretly meeting to plot against Corbyn and Brexit. According to the Express, the likes of Chuka, John Woodcock, Chris Leslie and Stephen Kinnock have been taking the 7.18pm train from Waterloo East on Thursday evenings to the £150-a-night country estate.

According to its website, the luxury retreat is “nestled in the 12 acre Sussex country estate and set within wonderful gardens”. Accommodation includes a stunning Grade II Listed Sussex farmhouse (c1600), a range of converted Grade II Listed farm buildings and barns, eco-lodge tree houses and shepherd’s huts. The eco-lodge tree houses are very Blairite.

It is more usually rented by celebs like Vanessa Feltz and bankers from Hong Kong and the US being put up by the HSBC bank.

The luxury farmhouse kitchen comes with an Aga, open fireplaces and a private chef promising “outstanding home cooked, locally sourced produce”.

Guests are also offered a range of on site activities, including shooting, falconry or, perhaps more suited to this bunch, wine tasting.

The country estate is rather more for the few than the many, though Guido supposes it’s ideal for the likes of Leslie and Kinnock to talk about how awful Brexit is. Certainly no trash there, so Chuka will be happy. They only thing they are missing is, er, an actual plan to stop Corbyn and Brexit…