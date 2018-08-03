#WeAreCorbyn Backed By Russian-Linked Twitter Accounts

Analysis by the respected international think tank the Alliance for Securing Democracy has found that Jeremy Corbyn is being backed by an army of Russian linked Twitter accounts. The alliance, whose esteemed bipartisan advisory council includes former world leaders and cabinet secretaries from the Obama and Bush administrations, tracks Russian influence operations on twitter.

Of all the trends among Twitter accounts known to be linked to Russian state over the last 48 hours, by far and away the highest social media influence priority was pushing the #WeAreCorbyn hashtag.

Will Carole Cadwalladr pick up on this?

Tags:
People: /
August 3, 2018 at 3:25 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Hunt in a meeting with the Chinese state councillor:

“My wife is Japanese. My wife is Chinese, sorry. That’s a terrible mistake to make.”

