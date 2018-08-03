Government’s “Find a Job” Website Advertising £2-an-Hour Jobs

Great tale in The Times this morning that the government’s much-trailed new ‘Find a Job’ initiative has been advertising full-time work at a measly £2-an-hour, clearly in breach of minimum wage law. The adverts were deleted from the website when the Times approached DWP, but Guido has got hold of them. Here is a government sponsored full-time job as a sous chef paying just £2-an-hour. The minimum wage for over-21s is £7.38.

Or how about a part-time job as a kitchen porter in a hotel? The advert on the government’s website offered just £3.80-an-hour.

Guido fears for the level of expertise of spa therapists who are being paid just £4.05-an-hour, again well under the minimum wage.

And how did the government’s jobs website approve this advert for a £4-an-hour hotel housekeeper?

Needless to say the adverts have now all vanished. Slow clap.