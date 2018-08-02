Momentum Face Grassroots Revolt After Dumping Race Row Willsman

Momentum is facing a grassroots revolt with members vowing to quit the pro-Corbyn group after it abandoned its support for race row Pete Willsman. Last night Momentum removed Willsman from its slate for the NEC elections, instructing its followers not to vote for him:

This has gone down very badly with their batsh*t supporters, many of whom are choosing to back the man at the centre of Labour’s anti-Semitism scandal and tear up their Momentum membership cards in protest. The crackpot Momentum splitters have taken to putting #JC9 in their Twitter names, reflecting their support for the original left-wing slate including Willsman.

A reminder that Willsman ranted about Jews on tape and has now lost the support of the Momentum leadership, Owen Jones, Matt Zarb-Cousin and Ash Sarkar, but the Momentum grassroots and the Leader’s Office are still backing him. This is who Jezza has chosen to side with…