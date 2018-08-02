Guardian Accidentally Confirms Continuity Remain is Continuity Remain

The Guardian has quietly changed its online copy of today’s newspaper story about the People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum. In the paper they refer to “the Remain campaign, now called the People’s Vote”. The corrected version now says: “The People’s Vote campaign, which is supported by prominent anti-Brexit groups”. Could it be that someone at the continuity Remain campaign (now called the People’s Vote) was angry at the first more accurate description of their organisation and demanded a change?