Entire Cabinet's Ratings Plummet As Leadership Hopefuls Pay Price For Chequers

Every single Cabinet minister’s personal rating has fallen in the first ConservativeHome members’ survey since Chequers. Michael Gove was on 73% last month, he is now on a dismal 39%. Julian Smith and Brandon Lewis deservedly plunge into negative figures following their pairing porkies. Theresa May has her lowest rating ever. ConHome say the fall in the whole Cabinet’s ratings is unprecedented: “In over ten years of surveying the top Conservative team, we have never seen anything like it.” Evidence, if it were needed, that Chequers is toxic for any Tory leadership hopeful. Surely Gove, Mordaunt, McVey and Leadsom must be reassessing their decisions to sellout…

Jeremy Hunt in a meeting with the Chinese state councillor:

“My wife is Japanese. My wife is Chinese, sorry. That’s a terrible mistake to make.”

