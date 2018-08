Over the last two weeks, media elites have decided that communism is the plat du jour. It has been featured everywhere from Elle to Teen Vogue and Ash Sarkar has shot to internet fame for her eloquent phrase “I’m a communist you idiot”.

But Opinium has found that communism has a net approval rating of -52, a full 38 points behind libertarianism. Guido also notes that capitalism polls as more popular than socialism…