Labour have gone on a hiring spree this morning, placing job adverts for a new Head of Disputes, Director of Governance, two investigations officers and a governance and legal officer, all based at the party’s Southside HQ. Guido would like to think this is Labour finally getting their act together and taking on enough staff to root out the anti-Semites among the membership. More likely they’ll be working on investigating the likes of Margaret Hodge and Ian Austin…