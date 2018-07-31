Two Questions For Labour to Answer on Pete Willsman

The Board of Deputies has two questions for Labour on the Pete Willsman scandal:

Was Jeremy Corbyn there to hear Willsman? If so, what form did his professed ‘militant opposition’ to antisemitism take when he heard it? — Board of Deputies President (@BoDPres) July 31, 2018

Was Jennie Formby there to hear what was said? If yes, why did she let Willsman off so lightly? — Board of Deputies President (@BoDPres) July 31, 2018

Both Corbyn and Formby were present.

The Jewish Labour Movement have resubmitted their complaint to the Labour Party, meaning Jennie Formby now has a second chance to get it right, get rid of Willsman and admit she screwed up. Not a great look at all if Corbyn and Formby sat through Willsman’s rant about Jews, said and did nothing to oppose him, and then Formby failed to take any action…

UPDATE: Guido is told Jennie Formby wrote to Pete Willsman to remind him of the high standard of behaviour expected from labour members and warned him of possible disciplinary action if he were to repeat his behaviour.