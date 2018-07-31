Mordaunt’s Tory Association Preparing for Leadership Contest

Penny Mordaunt’s Portsmouth North Conservative Association held their AGM last night. Even in the slow news days of recess this is not something that would usually be the subject of a report from Guido. However, the AGM minutes repay reading. The membership was advised that “we are preparing for a party leadership contest sometime in the next 12-18 months and we anticipate a General Election to follow.” Yikes!



Now it is an old trick to galvanise the membership into activity by making dire warnings of forthcoming elections – if it is a real fear you will see candidate selections being accelerated. Guido is not so sure that is happening much. On the other hand it seems nailed on speaking to Tories from all factions and from all corners of the country that there will be a leadership election next summer at the latest. Tory activists can read polls, that is why it is being officially minuted in constituency planning. May’s early retirement, possibly on health grounds, could come early…