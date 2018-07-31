Momentum Purge More Councillors Amid Bullying Claims

Momentum have succeeded in deselecting three sitting councillors in Brighton and Hove, replacing them with Momentum candidates in time for next year’s local elections. Momentum has 2,000 local supporters in the area…

Amongst those deselected was Anne Meadows, one of Brighton’s longest serving and most senior councillors, who responded to her deselection saying“Momentum are operating within the Labour Party but have no real loyalty to the party and as you know I have suffered intimidation and abuse so they can deselect me and control the ward and the party.” Kinder, gentler…

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Hunt in a meeting with the Chinese state councillor:

“My wife is Japanese. My wife is Chinese, sorry. That’s a terrible mistake to make.”

