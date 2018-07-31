Latest Cadwalladr Conspiracy: Bots Behind Labour Anti-Semitism

Observer rent-a-conspiracy writer Carole Cadwalladr has stuck her foot in it yet again by incredibly suggesting that Anti-Semistism in the Labour Party is the product of paid Tory trolls and her favourite bogeymen Cambridge Analytica.
She approvingly quote tweeted a conspiracy thread suggesting that Brandon Lewis has hired “a team of Tory trolls” and that recently suspended Labour members like Damien Enticott were just ‘hacked’.
This thread was written by a Labour supporter who is backing Pete Willsman for Labour NEC, a figure even too toxic for the likes of Owen Jones and Matt Zarb-Cousin.
Another brilliant piece of codswallop from Carole.
UPDATE: Carole has deleted her tweet and posted this apology…
“Man. What times. I’ve deleted this tweet asking if there was disinfo afoot…because there’s been a pile-on saying the tweet about disinfo is itself disinfo. Which it may be? I honestly don’t know. Yikes. Sorry. I’m keeping out of this one…”