Kate McCann to Sky News

Sky News staff email:

Today I am announcing a series of changes to the Sky News political team that will give us the ability to aim more firepower at on the day political stories, more space to deliver original and exclusive stories and crucially an ability to get out of Westminster and uncover how policy decisions made in SW1 impact on people across the country.

Joining the team as POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT is KATE McCANN. Kate is currently senior political correspondent at the Telegraph and a rising star in the political firmament. Kate is well known for her ability to deliver news making stories that her rivals need to follow and will work alongside LEWIS GOODALL and TOM RAYNER at the heart of the unit. Her appointment demonstrates the quality of the line of talent keen to work at Sky News.

In an exciting new role NICK MARTIN is to join the political team as POLITICS & PEOPLE CORRESPONDENT which will see him bring his 24 years of reporting experience to exploring issues and stories that are affecting people, north and south, rich and poor and look at how politicians’ decisions affect the lives of citizens in this country. This marks a serious commitment from Sky News to make sure the views of those outside of the ‘bubble’ are discussed and explored.

BETH RIGBY is to become DEPUTY POLITICAL EDITOR. Since joining Sky News just over two years ago from The Times, Beth has made a real impact on our political coverage. Her experience in the lobby, political contacts and ability to interpret complicated political narratives and explain them in a simple way will be crucial as we enter such uncertain political times.

Working alongside FAISAL ISLAM, our POLITICAL EDITOR, the two of them will continue to attack the core political stories hard whilst dove tailing in order to provide more space for each other to chase news lines, key interviews and original lines.

JON CRAIG will continue as CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT whose expertise on parliamentary affairs and encyclopaedic knowledge of British politicians is unrivalled in the industry.

We will also have a new approach to politics on sunrise. On her return from maternity leave TAMARA COHEN will be dedicated to the programme giving us continuity and an opportunity to approach politics in a different way for a breakfast audience. We will also create a new role that will see weekend Sunrise have a committed reporter.

Congratulations…

