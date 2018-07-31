Corbyn’s Outriders Turn on Willsman, Labour Still Refusing to Act

Corbyn’s Twitter outriders Owen Jones, Matt Zarb-Cousin and Ash Sarkar have called for Pete Willsman to go. The younger Corbynistas once again more awake to the problem than the Labour leadership:

After his comments, there’s no way I’ll vote for Pete Willsman for Labour’s NEC. I’ll proudly vote for the other 8 excellent Labour left candidates. I won’t vote for someone who undermines the struggle against the disgusting disease of anti-Semitism. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 30, 2018

Pete Willsman should withdraw from the left slate, which he shouldn’t have been anywhere near in the first place to be honest. You’ve had your time Pete, time to go. Let someone else have a chance, preferably someone who doesn’t downplay racism…. #JC8 — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) July 31, 2018

Pete Willsman should withdraw his candidacy immediately. But more than that, it’s clear that a program of collective learning is sorely needed to deal with racism & antisemitism in the Labour Party. Expulsions only deal with symptoms – we need to address the cause. https://t.co/79OtEAQf8F — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 31, 2018

Chris Williamson, Skwawkbox and Jennie Formby are still backing him.

Labour’s current official position is that Willsman will face no action for his rant about Jews. Will that hold?