Corbyn’s Outriders Turn on Willsman, Labour Still Refusing to Act

Corbyn’s Twitter outriders Owen Jones, Matt Zarb-Cousin and Ash Sarkar have called for Pete Willsman to go. The younger Corbynistas once again more awake to the problem than the Labour leadership:

Chris Williamson, Skwawkbox and Jennie Formby are still backing him.

Labour’s current official position is that Willsman will face no action for his rant about Jews. Will that hold?

July 31, 2018 at 9:57 am



Quote of the Day

Jeremy Hunt in a meeting with the Chinese state councillor:

“My wife is Japanese. My wife is Chinese, sorry. That’s a terrible mistake to make.”

