Compare and Contrast: How Labour Dealt With Hodge, Austin and Willsman

Margaret Hodge: Angrily confronted Corbyn about anti-Semitism. Complaint submitted to Labour Party. Hodge told she could face disciplinary action. Investigation remains ongoing two weeks later.

Ian Austin: Angrily confronted Ian Lavery about anti-Semitism. Complaint submitted to Labour Party. Austin told he could face disciplinary action. Investigation remains ongoing two weeks later.

Pete Willsman: Ranted about the anti-Semitism crisis being faked by Jewish Trump supporters at a Labour NEC meeting. Complaint submitted to Labour Party. Tom Watson and Owen Jones condemn Willsman. Three days later Jennie Formby swiftly rules he will not be placed under investigation.

One rule for the moderates calling out anti-Semitism, another for the mad old mates of Jez stoking the crisis…

Tags:
People:
July 31, 2018 at 8:19 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Hunt in a meeting with the Chinese state councillor:

“My wife is Japanese. My wife is Chinese, sorry. That’s a terrible mistake to make.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse
Vince Loses Second Aide Vince Loses Second Aide
Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories