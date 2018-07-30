Soubry Defeats Deselection Plot as Association Chairman Resigns

Anna Soubry has defeated an attempt to deselect her – as the association chairman behind the plot resigned his post. Guido has previously reported how John Doddy, chairman of Broxtowe Conservatives, was on manoeuvres to remove Soubry as the Tory candidate for the next election. Soubry hit back by reporting Doddy to CCHQ and accusing him of plotting to take her job. Guido now hears that at a meeting of the association executive last week, Doddy lost a no confidence vote 6-0 and he stormed out of the meeting. Doddy has now resigned as chairman with his tail between his legs.

Dear ALL ,

I am currently in the unfortunate position of being conflicted by being the Chairman of the Broxtowe Association but also a long serving well respected local GP .

The current internal conflicts in the Association cannot be resolved by myself as many of the members involved are either patients , ex-patients , relatives of patients etc . Therefore I cannot pick sides or complicate my responsibilities to patients . I must choose being a GP first and politician/chairman secondly .

Therefore I offer my immediate resignation as Chairman but am happy to support the search for my replacement and continue to support our efforts to retain control of BBC in the 2019 elections.

Lets get on and win as one .

Wishing everyone the best

Cllr. Dr. John Doddy (ex-chairman ! )

On Saturday, Soubry held a meeting of local members inviting them to raise concerns about her public positions on Brexit. It ended on amicable terms. Seems Doddy’s ambition was considerably greater than his ability…

Tags:
People: /
July 30, 2018 at 1:36 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Hunt in a meeting with the Chinese state councillor:

“My wife is Japanese. My wife is Chinese, sorry. That’s a terrible mistake to make.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse
Vince Loses Second Aide Vince Loses Second Aide
Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories
Marr’s May Monopoly Marr’s May Monopoly