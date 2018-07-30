Soubry Defeats Deselection Plot as Association Chairman Resigns

Anna Soubry has defeated an attempt to deselect her – as the association chairman behind the plot resigned his post. Guido has previously reported how John Doddy, chairman of Broxtowe Conservatives, was on manoeuvres to remove Soubry as the Tory candidate for the next election. Soubry hit back by reporting Doddy to CCHQ and accusing him of plotting to take her job. Guido now hears that at a meeting of the association executive last week, Doddy lost a no confidence vote 6-0 and he stormed out of the meeting. Doddy has now resigned as chairman with his tail between his legs.

Dear ALL ,

I am currently in the unfortunate position of being conflicted by being the Chairman of the Broxtowe Association but also a long serving well respected local GP .

The current internal conflicts in the Association cannot be resolved by myself as many of the members involved are either patients , ex-patients , relatives of patients etc . Therefore I cannot pick sides or complicate my responsibilities to patients . I must choose being a GP first and politician/chairman secondly .

Therefore I offer my immediate resignation as Chairman but am happy to support the search for my replacement and continue to support our efforts to retain control of BBC in the 2019 elections.

Lets get on and win as one .

Wishing everyone the best

Cllr. Dr. John Doddy (ex-chairman ! )