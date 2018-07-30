Jon Lansman’s Maomentum

Speaking to Jewish Quarterly, Momentum founder Jon Lansman reveals his first political experience, standing as a Maoist candidate in a school mock election aged 13:

“This was in North London. I stood as a Maoist candidate. My understanding of Maoism was not perfect by any means. I got four votes including mine. So I was very interested in politics from an early age…. I suppose politically at the time I was on the left.”

A few years later at university in Cambridge, the young Lansman became good friends with a Chairman Mao-obsessed firebrand called Andrew Marr, or ‘Red Andy’ as he was then known. When Lansman ran for union president, the future BBC political editor stood on the same ticket and even did his campaign’s cartoons…