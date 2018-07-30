Jolyon Maugham on Anonymous Donors: Then and Now

Twitter lawyer Maugham has stuck his foot in it again with his spectacularly dog in the manger attitude to donor privacy. Back in May, Maugham was telling his followers what “good news” it was that an anonymous donor had agreed to give £100,000 to fund his campaign against Brexit. This weekend, Maugham demanded anonymous “puppetmasters” who donate to right-of-centre think tanks are identified and said “the BBC shouldn’t give them a platform until we know for whom they speak”. Jolyon’s anonymous donors: good, everyone else’s: bad.