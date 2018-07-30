Tories Jump On Love Island Bandwagon

The Tories are taking data collection lessons from Labour and Momentum – angling for Love Island fans’ contact details in return for a chance to win some snazzy water bottles. Their new casually written splash page informs fans that some of the Love Island water bottles will have a political twist, such as the message “Don’t let Corbyn mug you off”, but, if you’re lucky, others won’t. The application form is rounded off by three cringe hashtags: “#FreeMerch #FinalCountdown #DontBeAMelt”. Not sure how these are “Love Island water bottles” in any way other than they use some slightly similar looking water bottles on Love Island. Possibly a clever way of getting under 30s’ voter data. Definitely a better strategy than their old Insta page…