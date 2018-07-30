Channel 4 News Impartiality Latest

Jon Snow shouted “f**k the Tories”.

Channel 4 News editor Ben De Pear liked a tweet calling Boris Johnson a “c**t”.

Now Channel 4 News’ head of Output, Oliver King, has shared an unhinged claim that “conservatives will absolutely keep needed medicine out of the hands of those who require it, if you let them”. The tweet remains prominently on his profile.

Channel 4 News is bound by the Ofcom Broadcasting Code to adhere to due impartiality in its reporting. They aren’t even pretending to be impartial any more. 

Quote of the Day

Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…

“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”

