Channel 4 News Impartiality Latest

Jon Snow shouted “f**k the Tories”.

Channel 4 News editor Ben De Pear liked a tweet calling Boris Johnson a “c**t”.

Now Channel 4 News’ head of Output, Oliver King, has shared an unhinged claim that “conservatives will absolutely keep needed medicine out of the hands of those who require it, if you let them”. The tweet remains prominently on his profile.

Channel 4 News is bound by the Ofcom Broadcasting Code to adhere to due impartiality in its reporting. They aren’t even pretending to be impartial any more.