Saturday 7-Up

This week 253,946 visitors visited 898,151 times viewing 1,432,224 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Billy Bragg: Jews “Have Work to Do” to Rebuild Trust With Labour
- Labour MP Charged With Perverting Course of Justice
- Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse
- Do Corbyn’s Core Voters Really Want to Pay More Tax?
- Channel 4 News Accuse Banks of Gun Running to Organise Coup in Lesotho With SAS Mercenaries
- Help Darren Grimes Fight and Expose Biased Electoral Commission
- Where Was Corbyn Last Night?
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…