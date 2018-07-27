Vince Finally Lands Positive Interview… in Luxury Magazine For the Super-Rich

Well done to Vince Cable’s media team, who have finally managed to land him some positive coverage… in the Luxury London magazine for the super-rich. The LibDem leader sat down for an interview with the magazine which “connects premium brands with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals”. This month Luxury London readers, “the world’s most affluent consumers”, can read all about the latest statement sunglasses, poolside essentials, vintage swimwear, and three pages on how Vince plans to stop Brexit. The fawning dross concludes he is “a parliamentarian who seemingly puts the nation’s interests before his own”. Guido knew Remainers had the support of the elites, but this is something else…

Tags:
People:
July 27, 2018 at 4:39 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings says a second referendum would smash the party system…

“… the logical corollary will be to morph into a new party and fight the next election ‘to implement the promises we made in the referendum because the MPs have proved they can’t be trusted’. “

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse
Vince Loses Second Aide Vince Loses Second Aide
Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories
Marr’s May Monopoly Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen
Poll: Voters 2 to 1 for No Deal Poll: Voters 2 to 1 for No Deal