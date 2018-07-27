Trump’s America Surging

Tax cuts boost the economy. Who knew? The American economy is booming, as figures released today show US GDP grew by a scorching 4.1% in 2017. Employment rates are the best they have been for decades, black and hispanic employment rates are the best they have been in decades. Each percentage point is equivalent to three trillion dollars, and ten million jobs.

Before his election, ‘experts’ predicted precisely the opposite.

People in the US will have had enough of experts now. They won’t have had enough of Trump in 2020…

