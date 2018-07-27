Mail on Sunday Political Editor Runners and Riders

Big shoes to fill at the Mail on Sunday as Simon Walters leaves for the Daily Mail after 19 years. As ever, MediaGuido brings you your runners and riders…

  • Glen Owen: The clear early favourite, Owen is the current deputy pol ed at the MoS, a hard hitter with a track record of scoops. If anyone can conjure a splash out of thin air Walters-style it’s him.
  • Brendan Carlin: Another veteran of the MoS political desk, Carlin is a proven scoop-getter who knows Westminster inside out.
  • Jason Groves: With the Mail poaching the MoS pol ed, might the MoS try to pinch the Mail’s?
  • Jack Doyle: Then there is the Mail’s executive political editor. Has impressed with recent scoops on the Trump visit and Dominic Grieve’s secret Remoaner meeting.
  • Harry Cole: The Sun’s Westminster correspondent and scoop of the year winner would certainly deliver stories week in, week out. Wouldn’t be the first time he has provided the MoS with a splash.
  • Steven Swinford: Has emerged as one of the Lobby’s best scoop-getters since he became the Telegraph’s deputy pol ed.
  • Joe Murphy: The Standard pol ed is in tune with the MoS’s potential new direction and gets stories. Would probably be happy to stop getting up at 4 am.

Good luck…

Tags:
July 27, 2018 at 11:54 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…

“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”

