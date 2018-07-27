Labour Suspends Yet Another Councillor Over Anti-Semitism

Labour today suspended councillor Damien Enticott over social media posts claiming Jewish people “drink blood and suck baby’s dick”, that Jewish people are “murdering bastards” who “should be gassed”, and that “Hitler would have a solution to the Israel problem”. Enticott’s defence is that he was hacked. Repeatedly. Over the course of several years. And he didn’t notice until now.

Enticott’s Facebook profile is littered with revolting posts. None of his Labour colleagues he was friends with spoke out. Days since last Labour anti-Semitic incident? Zero.