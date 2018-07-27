Channel 4 News Admit No Evidence

After the build-up it was a bit of a disappointment from Jon Snow last night when the Channel 4 News allegations of a coup planned in Lesotho by Arron Banks financed SAS Mercenaries was caveated with “Channel 4 has seen no evidence of any mercenary activity”. The programme conceded they had no evidence for the most startling of claims its eccentric report – first revealed on this website) – last night. Snow also seemed upset that Guido had reported the allegations before he had, mentioning us without naming us three times. Snow, you know nothing…