Lobby Legend Simon Walters Moves to Assistant Editor Daily Mail

After 19 years at the Mail on Sunday Lobby legend Simon Walters is off to their bitterest rival paper, the Daily Mail. The four times Political Journalist of the Year becomes the Assistant Editor (Politics). He will be spending most of his time in Northcliffe House and leaving the Lobby. What does this mean for the Brexit coverage in the paper that has been as staunch as any on the issue? Incoming editor Geordie Grieg might want to move the coverage to a less bombastic tone. If the paper moved to take an anti-Brexit line this would surely create a commercially dangerous cognitive dissonance in the readership…

Tags: ,
People:
July 26, 2018 at 4:01 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…

“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint
Marr’s May Monopoly Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen
Paul Mason Reported to Police Paul Mason Reported to Police
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Paul Mason’s Coming Home to England Paul Mason’s Coming Home to England
PM Runners and Riders PM Runners and Riders
Question Time’s £450,000 Gender Pay Gap Problem Question Time’s £450,000 Gender Pay Gap Problem
Alan Sugar Tries to Get Sacked from BBC Alan Sugar Tries to Get Sacked from BBC
Question Time Runners and Riders Question Time Runners and Riders
Daily Brexit? Daily Brexit?
Sun, Mail, Telegraph Warn May Sun, Mail, Telegraph Warn May
Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating
Geordie Greig New Mail Editor Geordie Greig New Mail Editor
Mail Runners and Riders Mail Runners and Riders
Peston On Sunday Cancelled Peston On Sunday Cancelled