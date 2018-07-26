Lobby Legend Simon Walters Moves to Assistant Editor Daily Mail

After 19 years at the Mail on Sunday Lobby legend Simon Walters is off to their bitterest rival paper, the Daily Mail. The four times Political Journalist of the Year becomes the Assistant Editor (Politics). He will be spending most of his time in Northcliffe House and leaving the Lobby. What does this mean for the Brexit coverage in the paper that has been as staunch as any on the issue? Incoming editor Geordie Grieg might want to move the coverage to a less bombastic tone. If the paper moved to take an anti-Brexit line this would surely create a commercially dangerous cognitive dissonance in the readership…