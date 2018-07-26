Darren Raises in 24 Hours What Shahmir Raised in 100 Days

Carole Cadwalladr’s Vote Leave ‘whistleblower’ Shahmir Sanni (also known as Zoolander) started his own crowdfunder page, despite already having expensive lawyers and mysterious generous powerful donors, on 16 April, more than 100 days ago.

BeLeave Brexit legend and victim of the biased Electoral Commission Darren Grimes started his crowdfunder yesterday, backed by hard-working Guido readers.

In that time you have raised £46,000 for Darren’s case (averaging £32 each), eclipsing the £45,000 Zoolander raised in over three months. On average that’s £18/hr for Remain and £1,917/hr for Leave. Power of the 17.4 million…